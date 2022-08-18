The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Holdings Boosted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 2,693.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,268 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beauty Health Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.