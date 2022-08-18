The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Holdings Boosted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 2,693.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,268 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
