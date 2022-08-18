The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,925.00.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.