The Dixie Group (DXYN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) recently:

8/17/2022 – The Dixie Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – The Dixie Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 84,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,331. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

