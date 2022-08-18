The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 2,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

