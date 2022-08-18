The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,063.92

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.92 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,542 ($18.63). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,538 ($18.58), with a volume of 77,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Go-Ahead Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £664.93 million and a PE ratio of -14.50.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

