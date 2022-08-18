The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

