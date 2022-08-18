The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.64.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $230.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.17.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

