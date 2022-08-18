The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $16.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $325.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

