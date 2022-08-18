The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $324.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.37.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.