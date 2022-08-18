The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 761.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3,408.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 437,349 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

IPG stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.