The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 3.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

