The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Walt Disney by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 50,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 110,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883,026. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

