The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $122.53. 124,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

