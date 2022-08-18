TheStreet Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to B

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

