TheStreet Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to B

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
QSR opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.