Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 880,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

