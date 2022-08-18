THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118.63 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $838.23 million and approximately $118.63 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00010792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.00719477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

