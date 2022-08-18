Thore Cash Market Cap Reaches $4,102.46 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $4,102.46 and approximately $57,309.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 56.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00259370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001088 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.