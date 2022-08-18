Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.47-0.50 EPS.

TWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 618,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 45.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272,837 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

