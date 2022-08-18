Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +24.2-25.2% to $1.33-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 618,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 21.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

