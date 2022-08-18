ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDUP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut ThredUp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $323.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.75% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 132,732 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ThredUp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in ThredUp by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

