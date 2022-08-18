Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

