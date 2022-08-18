TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,138,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,331,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

