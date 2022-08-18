TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.