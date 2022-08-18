TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.