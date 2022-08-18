TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.