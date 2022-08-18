TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.81 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.04. 487,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

