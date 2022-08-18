TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. 459,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,138,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,331,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

