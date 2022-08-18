TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 3.2%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05). Approximately 9,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.01 ($0.05).

TMT Investments Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.60.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

