TOKPIE Price Tops $0.18 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $33,920.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

