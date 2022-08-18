TOKPIE Price Tops $0.18 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $33,920.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.