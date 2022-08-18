Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.23% of Toll Brothers worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.7 %

TOL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,581. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.