TouchCon (TOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $519.00

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, TouchCon has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $519.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00485569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.01928918 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00239418 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TouchCon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

