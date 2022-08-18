Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Town and Country Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Town and Country Financial Company Profile

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

