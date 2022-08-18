Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
Shares of TM stock opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,239.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.