Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Toyota Motor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $336,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.