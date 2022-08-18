Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.24) to GBX 319 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.75.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

