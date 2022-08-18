TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down to $668.83

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $668.83, but opened at $647.26. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $652.57, with a volume of 13 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.18.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.