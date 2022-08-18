TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Market Cap Reaches $354,010.50

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $354,010.50 and approximately $170,179.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013453 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 686,960,364 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

