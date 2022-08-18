Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

