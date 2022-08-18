Trek Financial LLC Buys 663 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

