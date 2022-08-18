Trek Financial LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Down 2.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

