Trek Financial LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.