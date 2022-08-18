Trek Financial LLC Invests $307,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 483,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.