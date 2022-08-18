Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $169.28.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.