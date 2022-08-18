Trek Financial LLC Sells 3,636 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

BATS USMV opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

