Trek Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

