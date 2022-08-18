Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Underperform Spec Overweight”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform spec overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut shares of Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of C$0.27.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.93.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

