Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.10 by Analysts at Cormark

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$0.60 to C$0.10 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

TSE:TV opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

