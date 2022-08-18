Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 343.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,120.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

TREX stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

