Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Trex were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

