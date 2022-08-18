TribeOne Price Reaches $0.0144 (HAKA)

TribeOne (HAKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. TribeOne has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $229,904.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TribeOne has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One TribeOne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00067653 BTC.

About TribeOne

HAKA is a coin. TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TribeOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TribeOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

