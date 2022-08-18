Trollcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 98.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $278,665.35 and approximately $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,507.92 or 1.00017696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00050919 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00027489 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

