Truadvice LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,138,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 9,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

